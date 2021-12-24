DEC. 17–DEC. 23 2021
From celebrations for the 142nd anniversary of Josef Stalin's birth in Russia to a ceremony in Turkey commemorating the death of a 13th century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic, to Christmas markets in Germany, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by Zagreb-based photographer Darko Bandic.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Sports
The Latest: It's snowy in Seattle for Bears-Seahawks game
The Latest from Week 16 of the NFL (all times EST):
Business
COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping
The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn't do much damage to holiday shopping.
U.S. blood banks experience biggest shortage in a decade
Remote work, blood drive cancellations, and the limits that colleges and businesses have placed on the number of people allowed in public spaces have all reduced donor turnout.
Nation
Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California
A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.
Business
'Spider-Man' surpasses $1B globally in second weekend
Peter Parker's good fortune continued over the holiday weekend as Hollywood prepares to close the books on a turbulent 2021. Even with some mighty competition from new Matrix and Sing movies, and rising concerns over the omicron variant, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" stayed in the No. 1 spot and netted a few more milestones too including crossing the $1 billion mark globally.