DEC. 8–DEC. 16 2021
The rise in omicron variant infections across Europe takes up most of this week's offering, along with skiing in Germany and Austria and extreme weather in South Africa and Spain; this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Alessandra Tarantino in Rome.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season — again
Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are re-tightening borders amid a winter spike in coronavirus infections.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
DEC. 8–DEC. 16 2021
Sports
Canadian hopes hockey call will help save his Cree language
Calling NHL games in Cree is more than a dream come true for broadcaster Clarence Iron. It's also a way to help preserve his language.
Sports
NBA in the '70s: Haywood case set stage for 'One and Done'
(Editor's Note: As part of its 75th-anniversary celebration, the NBA compiled a roster of 75 players who, according to the league, were "selected for being pioneers that have helped shape, define, and redefine the game."
Nfl
Kelce's OT touchdown gives Chiefs 34-28 win over Chargers
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have faced their share of challenges this season. The two-time defending AFC champions are peaking at the right time for another playoff push.