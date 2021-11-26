NOV. 19-25, 2021
From German Chancellor Angela Merkel's final cabinet meeting and a new migrant camp in Bosnia to a French urban climber scaling a Frankfurt high-rise and a bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by Madrid-based photographer Bernat Armangue.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
NOV. 19-25, 2021
Sports
Stanford's Mormon players share life experiences with team
The homesickness and depression began to overwhelm Houston Heimuli about four months into his Mormon mission. Away from his family for the first time, the gesture of a stranger in his congregation made all the difference in keeping him going.
Business
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers' minds.
Nation
Nonprofit provides Thanksgiving meals to Afghan refugees
A nonprofit teamed up with three Cleveland-area restaurants to ensure that local Afghan refugees could celebrate Thanksgiving with specially prepared halal food.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Nov. 19-25, 2021