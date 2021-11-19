NOV. 12-18, 2021
From the immigration crisis at the Poland-Belarus border and in Italy to the ongoing volcano eruption in Spain and World Cup qualifiers taking place across Europe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Emilio Morenatti in Barcelona.
Jury begins deliberations in 'Unite the Right' civil trial
A jury began deliberations Friday in a civil trial of white nationalists accused of conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville four years ago.
Events in disappearance of former Teamsters head Jimmy Hoffa
A chronology of events in the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, former president of the Teamsters union:
Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy, Harris briefly in power
President Joe Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday to undergo a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before resuming his duties, the White House said.
Indian tribes seek return of remains, artifacts from Alabama
Leaders of several American Indian tribes are asking the University of Alabama to return nearly 6,000 human remains and artifacts from the school's archaeological park and museum.
Stocks wobble as Wall Street heads for a mixed weekly finish
Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday and major indexes were on track for a mixed finish to a choppy week.