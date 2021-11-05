OCT 29–NOV 5, 2021
From the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to world leaders throwing coins into the Trevi fountain in Rome, the volcano on the island of La Palma and a beach affected by erosion in Senegal, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by Lisbon photographer Armando Franca.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Boeing settles with funds that sued after 737 Max crashes
Insurers for several current and former Boeing board members will pay more than $230 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the directors of failing to address safety warning signs before two of the company's Max jetliners crashed.
Politics
House Dems delay social bill, ready vote on infrastructure plan
Top Democrats abruptly postponed an expected House vote Friday on their 10-year, $1.85 trillion social and environment measure, as infighting between progressives and moderates once again sidetracked the pillar of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda.
Nation
Voting lawsuit keeps Texas, Biden administration at odds
More and more, Texas and the Biden administration are dragging each other to court.
Local
Witness: Kenosha victim was belligerent but no threat
The first man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha was acting "belligerently" that night but did not appear to pose a serious threat to anyone, a witness testified Friday at Rittenhouse's murder trial.
Local
Vos again ordered to turn over 2020 election probe records
A judge said Friday that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has 10 days to turn over records about a secretive review of the 2020 election that Republicans have been conducting for months.