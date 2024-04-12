April 5-11, 2024
Women celebrating the Marathi New Year rode motorcycles in traditional attire in Mumbai, Bangladeshi Muslims climbed onto the roof of an overcrowded train in Dhaka to travel home for Eid al-Fitr and Cambodian villagers raced their oxcarts in Kampong Speu province.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.
