Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2024

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

Republic Day parade celebrations were held across India. A protest in Bangkok marked the third-year anniversary of the military takeover in Myanmar that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi. Rohingya refugees arrived by boat in Kuala Parek Beach, Aceh province. Jannik Sinner of Italy won the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

