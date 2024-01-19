Jan. 12-18, 2024
People cast their votes in Taiwan's presidential election, Indian pilgrims visit the sacred Pashupatinath temple in Nepal, police investigate an explosion at a firework factory in Thailand's Suphan Buri province, Thailand, and players compete in Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.
