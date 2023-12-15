Dec. 8-14, 2023
Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Vietnam to shore up Beijing's relationship with Hanoi.
Crowds bundled up to take snowy photos of Beijing's imperial-era architecture.
Exiled Tibetan artists celebrated the anniversary of the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in Dharamshala.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
More from Star Tribune
Variety In frugal, freewheeling Buy Nothing groups, even dryer lint and used deodorant find new homes
