Dec. 1-7, 2023

Mount Marapi spews volcanic materials during its eruption in Indonesia, a powerful earthquake struck Saturday off the southern Philippines and a hospital is flooded after heavy rains along the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai, India.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

