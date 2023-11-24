Nov. 16-24, 2023
Ethnic Rohingya disembark from their boat upon landing in Indonesia. About 2,000 pairs of shoes symbolizing all the victims from Gaza, West Bank and Israel are placed before a rally in South Korea. Australia players celebrate after winning the men's Cricket World Cup final match against India in Ahmedabad.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
