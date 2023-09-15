Sept. 8-14, 2023
Leaders of the Group of 20 countries met in India. A fire burns on Sumatra Island in Indonesia. Rain causes flooding in Hong Kong. Devotees travel for the Ganesh Chaturti festival in India. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets President Vladimir Putin on a trip to Russia.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
