Aug. 4-10, 2023
People clean up after devastating flooding in China and a tropical storm blows through South Korea. People in Nepal mark International Day of the World's Indigenous People. A rainbow appears in the sky the day before the 78th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing in Nagasaki, Japan.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by the Associated Press in Asia in the past week.
The selections were curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.
