July 21-27, 2023
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters caused by Typhoon Doksuri in the Philippines, a Shiite Muslim mourns as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession in Indian-controlled Kashmir, and police in Ahmedabad, India, detain a person who was protesting recent violence in Manipur state.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.
The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
