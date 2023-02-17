Feb. 10-16, 2023
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Kari Lake loses appeal in Arizona governor race challenge
An Arizona appeals court has rejected Republican Kari Lake's challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, denying her request to throw out election results in the state's most populous county and hold the election again.
Sports
NFL's Kamara, Lammons indicted in 2022 Vegas nightclub fight
A grand jury in Nevada has indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals newly acquired cornerback Chris Lammons and two others on two criminal counts in connection with an alleged beating at a Las Vegas nightclub last February.
Nation
Officials: Arizona spill likely not due to speed or alcohol
The deadly truck accident this week that caused a hazardous materials spill southeast of downtown Tucson this week did not appear to be caused by high speed, drugs or alcohol, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said Thursday.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
Feb. 10-16, 2023
Business
Judge suggests jail to limit FTX founder's communications
A federal judge showed growing impatience Thursday with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's use of the internet while on bail, suggesting that incarceration might eventually be the most effective way to prevent him from communicating on electronic devices in ways that can't be traced.