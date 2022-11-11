Nov. 4-10, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends
Elon Musk is warning Twitter employees to brace for "difficult times ahead" that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can't find new ways of making money.
Nation
NYC closing just-opened migrant center over slowing numbers
New York City is closing a tent complex for migrants that it had just opened three weeks ago as the influx of people being bused from southern border states has slowed, officials said Thursday.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
Nov. 4-10, 2022
Politics
US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine
The U.S. will buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a U.S. official said Thursday, in a deal the two governments have been working on for some time.
Nation
Trump loyalist Boebert's reelection bid could go to recount
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand's bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado.