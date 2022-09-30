Sept. 23-29, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
Nation
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
The Latest on Hurricane Ian:
Nation
Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center
Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday.
Nation
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado is accused of trying to sell classified information to a hostile foreign government in an attempt to pay off his debts and "help balance" the world's scales, according to court documents released Thursday.
Business
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
A much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig's disease won U.S. approval Thursday, a long-sought victory for patients that is likely to renew questions about the scientific rigor behind government reviews of experimental medicines.
Nation
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina.