Sept. 9-15, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
Nevada's GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one.
California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'
Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year.
Ex-Kansas police detective charged with preying on women
A former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective who has long been accused of sexually preying on Black women during criminal investigations was indicted Thursday on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said.
Ex-Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide
A former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court and was later affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii.
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida home, and refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month.