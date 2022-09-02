Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Sports
Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles
Serena and Venus Williams traded fist bumps or palm slaps and chatted between points. They smiled while conversing in their seats at changeovers.
Politics
In prime-time speech, Biden sounds newly strong alarm vs. Trumpism
President Joe Biden aims to reframe the November elections as part of an unceasing battle for the "soul of the nation."
Biden: Trump, MAGA allies threaten democracy
He sounded an alarm about his predecessor, Donald Trump, and "MAGA Republican" adherents, labeling them an extremist threat to the nation and its future.
Politics
Trump documents probe: Judge appears open to special master
A federal judge Thursday appeared to give a boost to former President Donald Trump's hopes for appointing an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI, questioning the Justice Department's arguments that Trump couldn't make the request and that a special master would needlessly delay its investigation.
Sports
Hiers leads Samford to upset in his Bulldogs debut 27-17
Michael Hiers threw for four touchdowns in his Samford debut and the Bulldogs upset FCS power Kennesaw State 27-17 in a season opener for both teams Thursday night.