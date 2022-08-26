Aug. 19-26, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.
Nation
Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop
Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy who was gunned down Thursday morning while waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, officials said.
Politics
Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP
President Joe Biden called on Democrats Thursday "to vote to literally save democracy once again" in the midterm elections — and compared Republican ideology to "semi-fascism" — as he led a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland.
Business
Ex-San Francisco official sentenced to 7 years in prison
San Francisco's former public works director, who pleaded guilty to steering public contracts and taking pricey gifts, was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison in a corruption case that ensnared several City Hall officials and insiders.
Nation
Alex Jones lawyer takes the Fifth during Sandy Hook hearing
A lawyer for c onspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.
Nation
Woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives.