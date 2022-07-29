July 22-28, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Feds: $401M will add high-speed internet to rural US places
The federal government is pledging $401 million in grants and loans to expand the reach and improve the speed of internet for rural residents, tribes and businesses in remote parts of 11 states from Alaska to Arkansas.
Nation
Push to tighten abortion ban bill fails in Indiana Senate
Indiana's Republican-dominated Senate rejected a push by conservative lawmakers Thursday night to strip exceptions for rape and incest victims in a proposal that would ban most abortions in the state.
Nation
Los Angeles police officer's training death ruled accidental
A Los Angeles police officer died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn't beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges, according to the autopsy report.
Nation
Extended triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon
Triple-digit heat was being investigated Thursday as the cause of death for four people in Oregon as a sweltering heat wave enveloped the Pacific Northwest — and the forecast showed no sign of letting up soon in a region unaccustomed to such temperatures.
Nation
Principal of Texas school where shooting happened reinstated
The principal of the Texas school where the nation's deadliest classroom shooting in a decade happened was reinstated Thursday, three days after she was suspended with pay in the wake of security criticisms leveled by a legislative committee.