July 8-14, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Ohio rape shows how a story can spread faster than facts
It took only four paragraphs in a regional newspaper to ignite a media conflagration over abortion that in two weeks engulfed President Joe Biden, the partisan press and some of the country's top news organizations.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
July 8-14, 2022
Nation
Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion
The lawyer for an Indiana doctor at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl's case.
Nation
FAA: Keep drones under 400 feet at northern Chicago beaches
The Federal Aviation Administration is warning people who fly drones at some North Side beaches in Chicago not to send them higher than 400 feet (121.9 meters).
Politics
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways, though, on how to get there.