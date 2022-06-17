June 10-16, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
1 dead, 2 wounded in Alabama church shooting; suspect held
A shooting at a church in a suburb of one of Alabama's major cities left one person dead and two others wounded Thursday evening, police said, adding a suspect was taken into custody.
Nation
North Texas ex-cop charged with murdering slow chase subject
A former North Texas police officer was indicted Thursday on a murder count in the fatal shooting of a suspect after a slow-speed vehicle chase.
Nation
Chairman: Voluntary testimony from Uvalde police uncertain
The chairman of a Texas legislative committee investigating the nation's deadliest school shooting in a decade said Thursday that it's unclear whether the small city of Uvalde's local police department would testify before the panel voluntarily, raising more questions about when details will come out in a case where pressure is mounting for information to be released.
Sports
FIFA picks 2026 World Cup cities, predicts US `No 1 sport'
The 16 cities of the first World Cup spread across three nations were revealed, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino made a bold statement summing up the goal of the 2026 tournament, to be played largely in the United States.
Business
AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'
President Joe Biden said Thursday the American people are "really, really down" after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are slamming family budgets. But he stressed that a recession was "not inevitable" and held out hope of giving the country a greater sense of confidence.