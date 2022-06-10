June 3-9, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Nation
Correction: Transgender Youth-Texas story
In a story published June 8, 2022, about a lawsuit filed against Texas by the families of three transgender children, The Associated Press erroneously reported that all three children in the lawsuit had received hormone therapy. The two 16-year-olds in the case have received hormone therapy, according to court documents in the case.
Nation
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
An employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing three coworkers before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said.
Variety
A harrowing American moment, repackaged for prime time
Promised: New footage. New testimony. New and damning revelations designed to eliminate all doubt. Hired to package it all for the airwaves: A former network news president. The time slot: 8 p.m. on the East Coast, once a plum spot for the most significant television programming in the land.
Politics
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 'attempted coup' on Jan. 6
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an "attempted coup" and a direct result of the defeated president's effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Nation
2nd military aircraft crash reported day after 5 killed
A second military aircraft may have crashed Thursday near the California desert site where a Marine helicopter went down a day earlier, killing all five people aboard, authorities said.