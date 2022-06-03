May 27-June 2, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More From Nation
Nation
NY passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles
New York's legislature voted Thursday to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
Nation
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church
Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said.
Nation
Fugitive suspected of taking truck from five found dead
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver on May 12 may be driving the truck linked to the deaths of five people, Texas prison system officials said late Thursday.
Nation
Oregon botched drug treatment plan tied to decriminalization
Efforts to get millions of dollars in funding to treatment centers and related services as part of Oregon's pioneering drug decriminalization have been botched even as drug addictions and overdoses increase, state officials and lawmakers said on Thursday.
Sports
Marlins' Alcantara dominant again, shuts down Giants
Sandy Alcantara allowed three hits in seven innings and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Thursday night.