May 13-19, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says she's engaged to longtime partner
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday she's engaged to her longtime partner Riley Roberts, a marketing professional she met over a decade ago while they were undergraduates at Boston University.
'How dare you!': Grief, anger from Buffalo victims' kin
Relatives of the 10 Black people massacred in a Buffalo supermarket pleaded with the nation Thursday to confront and stop racist violence, their agony pouring out in the tears of a 12-year-old child, hours after the accused, white killer silently faced a murder indictment in court.
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
Gusty winds fuel wildfires in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado
More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in west Texas and another that's picking up steam again in New Mexico.
Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing
A man charged in an on-stage attack of comedian Dave Chappelle has now also been charged with the attempted murder of a roommate months earlier, authorities said Thursday.