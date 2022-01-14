Jan. 7-13, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Politics
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he's now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.
Business
Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate
For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular coronavirus testing for workers, the next move is up to them.
Nation
'Speak up': Houston girl, 16, fatally shot as she walked dog
Like she did most days, 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez walked her family's dog Peanut in her southwest Houston neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
Business
Biden nominates 3 to Fed board, including first Black woman
President Joe Biden has forwarded three nominations to the Senate for the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, including former Fed official Sarah Bloom Raskin for the top regulatory slot, and Lisa Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve as a governor.
Nation
High-profile Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby indicted
A federal grand jury indicted Baltimore's top prosecutor Thursday on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida vacation homes, the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland said.