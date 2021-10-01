Sept. 24-30, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Charitable grants to Ordway, Blake School and Como Zoo questioned in Otto Bremer Trust trial
More from Star Tribune
Business Charitable grants to Ordway, Blake School and Como Zoo questioned in Otto Bremer Trust trial
More from Star Tribune
Business Charitable grants to Ordway, Blake School and Como Zoo questioned in Otto Bremer Trust trial
More from Star Tribune
Business Charitable grants to Ordway, Blake School and Como Zoo questioned in Otto Bremer Trust trial
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Mayor apologizes for backing mask critics' Holocaust imagery
The mayor of Alaska's largest city apologized Thursday for his comments supporting some residents' use of Holocaust imagery to liken a proposed citywide mask mandate to the oppression of Jewish people in Nazi Germany.
Nation
California takes step to return land to Black couple's heirs
Nearly a century ago, white leaders of a Southern California city robbed a Black family of their prime beachfront land and legacy.
Nation
Senate approves Biden land-agency pick over GOP opposition
A bitterly divided Senate late Thursday approved President Joe Biden's choice to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West, despite Republican complaints that she is an "eco-terrorist.''
Nation
Police commander demoted over Seattle protest blames racism
A recently demoted Seattle police commander is suing the city of Seattle and interim police Chief Adrian Diaz, alleging discrimination and unfair blame for a flashpoint "pink umbrella incident" during police clashes with racial justice demonstrators.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
Sept. 24-30, 2021