Sept. 3-9, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
Sports
Brady throws for 379 yards, 4 TDs, Bucs beat Cowboys 31-29
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't flinch.
Sports
Teen dream: Raducanu, 18, Fernandez, 19, into US Open final
Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez are so similar in so many ways: They possess enviable quickness and anticipation. They take balls low to the ground and redirect them with ease. They don't care how much better-known or more successful opponents are. They love the big moment.
Business
Asian shares rebound after Xi, Biden discuss troubled ties
Shares advanced in Asia on Friday as investors step up buying despite another decline on Wall Street that kept the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on track for their first weekly losses in three weeks.
Nation
Air Force base all clear after lockdown, report of shooter
Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base went into lockdown for several hours while security officials investigated reports of a shooter on the campus but eventually gave the all-clear early Friday morning.
Politics
As flights resume, plight of Afghan allies tests Biden's vow
Evacuation flights have resumed for Westerners, but thousands of at-risk Afghans who had helped the United States are still stranded in their homeland with the U.S. Embassy shuttered, all American diplomats and troops gone and the Taliban now in charge.