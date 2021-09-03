Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
Experts call for rigorous audit to protect California recall
A group of election security experts on Thursday called for a rigorous audit of the upcoming California gubernatorial recall after copies of systems used to run elections across the country were released publicly.
More than 45 dead after Ida's remnants blindside Northeast
A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers and tornado damage Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, drowning at least 46 people in their homes and cars.
British national pleads guilty to role in terror beheadings
A British national admitted Thursday evening in a federal courtroom near the nation's capital that he played a leadership role in an Islamic State scheme to torture, hold for ransom and eventually behead American hostages.
Florida governor appeals ruling on masks in schools
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge's ruling that the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Attorney: Man paralyzed by deputy shooting dies in hospital
A Black man who received a multimillion dollar settlement after being shot and paralyzed by a Florida deputy in 2013 has died, his attorney said Thursday.