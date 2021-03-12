MARCH 5-11, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
The Latest: South Korea extends social distancing measures
SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea is extending its current measures on social distancing for at least another two weeks as it struggles to slow coronavirus infections in the greater capital area.
Politics
Transcript: President Joe Biden on the coronavirus pandemic
Transcript of President Joe Biden's speech Thursday, March 11, 2021, on the coronavirus pandemic, as provided by CQ:
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
MARCH 5-11, 2021
Nation
Water restored, but most of Jackson still under boil notice
Most people in Mississippi's capital now have running water, more than three weeks after the majority of taps in the city of 161,000 went dry during a winter storm. Still, officials said Thursday that thousands will likely remain under a boil-notice into next week.
Nation
Portland mayor seeks $2 million to stem rampant gun violence
The mayor of Portland, Oregon, announced Thursday he would seek $2 million in one-time funding for police, other agencies and outreach programs to try to stem rampant gun violence in the city.