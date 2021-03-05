Feb. 26-March 4, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
Business
The Latest: San Diego zoo vaccinates 9 great apes for virus
SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Zoo has vaccinated nine great apes for the coronavirus after a troop of gorillas in its Safari Park became infected.
Nation
9 in SUV have major injuries in border crash that killed 13
Nine migrants in an SUV packed with 25 people that drove through an opening in a border wall suffered major injuries after their vehicle slammed into a tractor-trailer and killed 13 others inside, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.
Business
Shares slip in Asia after bond yield spike hits Wall St
Asian shares slipped Friday after surging U.S. bond yields renewed pressure on high-flying technology companies.
Sports
Creighton suspends Greg McDermott for 'plantation' remark
Creighton University suspended basketball coach Greg McDermott indefinitely Thursday night for using racially insensitive language while addressing the team after a game last weekend.
Nation
San Francisco paying $16.1 million for homeless tent camps
San Francisco is paying $16.1 million to feed and house people in tent villages as the city struggles with a swelling homeless population. But the cost worries some lawmakers.