Feb. 19-25, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
Business
Asia Today: 1st vaccines reach arms in S. Korea, Hong Kong
South Korea administered its first available shots of coronavirus vaccines to people at long-term care facilities Friday, launching a mass immunization campaign that health authorities hope will restore some level of normalcy by the end of the year.
Sports
Tiger Woods transferred to LA hospital after surgery
Tiger Woods was moved Thursday to another Los Angeles hospital after undergoing surgery to his right leg after being badly injured in a car crash.
Sports
Rights groups target sponsors like Airbnb for Beijing Games
In one corner are the 15 leading Olympic sponsors, many household names like Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Visa, Toyota, Samsung, and General Electric. Together they pay at least $1 billion to the International Olympic Committee, and in the next four-year Olympic cycle the payments could reach $2 billion.
Biden marks 50 million COVID shots since taking office
"The more people get vaccinated, the faster we're going to beat this pandemic," the president said,
U.S. targets Iranian militants in Syria
The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.