Feb. 5-11, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
Heart-shaped art brings love, hope to virus-ravaged hotspots
Donald Verger has been putting heart into his art during the pandemic.
FBI probe of Texas AG expands to look at home renovations
The FBI is investigating renovations made to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's million-dollar home as part of an ongoing probe into allegations that the state's highest-ranking attorney illegally helped a wealthy donor, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
Some asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico to be allowed in US
The Biden administration on Friday announced plans for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico for their next immigration court hearings to be allowed into the United States while their cases proceed.
The Latest: European nations help Portugal with outbreak
German pharmaceutical company CureVac says it has begun submitting data on its coronavirus vaccine to the EU regulator with the aim of speeding up the approval process.
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver impeachment defense
Donald Trump's lawyers have a simple objective as they open their defense at the former president's impeachment trial: Don't lose any Republican votes.