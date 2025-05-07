AP WAS THERE: Journalists chronicled the Nazi surrenders and end of World War II in Europe

REIMS, France — When Allied forces brought World War II in Europe and the Holocaust to an end 80 years ago this week, AP reporters and photographers were there, chronicling the Nazis' historic defeat.
Here are excerpts of AP news reports that momentous week:
___
EDITORS' NOTE: On May 7, 1945, AP's Edward Kennedy witnessed the German surrender in a French schoolhouse, and was the first to announce it to the Allied public, defying authorities who wanted to delay the news.
The news was broadcast unofficially over German radio, but U.S. President Harry Truman and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill had agreed to suppress news of the capitulation for a day, in order to allow Soviet leader Josef Stalin to stage a second surrender ceremony in Berlin.
Kennedy published anyway, angering U.S. authorities. Kennedy was called home by AP and later fired. AP issued a public apology in 2012, saying Kennedy ''did everything just right,'' because the embargo was for political reasons, not to protect the troops. ''The world needed to know,'' AP's then-President and CEO Tom Curley said. Kennedy ''stood up to power.''
___
REIMS, France, May 7 (Delayed)