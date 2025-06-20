AP WAS THERE: 'Jaws' and the parental debates it set off

LOS ANGELES — It didn't take long for ''Jaws'' to make an impression. The movie that launched the summer blockbuster season and changed how people view sharks and the ocean 50 years ago also created a dilemma for parents: Was it a movie their children could watch?
To help answer that, The Associated Press went to the film's star, Roy Scheider.
Legendary AP Special Correspondent Linda Deutsch interviewed Scheider and others for a story that ran on July 28, 1975, roughly a month after ''Jaws'' arrived in theaters.
The story is included below as it ran.
___
At a sunny hotel swimming pool, a small freckle faced boy rushes up to Roy Scheider and exclaims with delight: ''I think you played really good in ‘Jaws.'''
''You see,'' says Scheider as the boy runs off to swim. ''Some children seem able to handle it.''
Scheider, star of the smash hit film which is breaking box-office records, was reacting to a stormy issue now almost as hot as the movie itself — should children see ''Jaws''?