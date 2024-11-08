AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition

Trump increased his share of young Black men — something that helped cut into a key Democratic voting group. About 3 in 10 Black men under the age of 45 went for Trump, roughly double the share he got in 2020. Young Latinos — particularly young Latino men — were more open to Trump than they were in 2020. Roughly half of Latino men under 45 voted for Harris, down from about 6 in 10 who went for Biden.