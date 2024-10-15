AP VoteCast: How Americans voted in 2020, and what it could mean for 2024

The shift in issues could be helpful for Trump — but it's not a guarantee. Inflation, immigration and abortion appear to be commanding most attention. Even in 2020, about half of voters said Trump was better able to handle the economy, while about 4 in 10 said this about Biden. There are signs that views on the economy are increasingly shaped by people's own political views, and Harris is trying to erode the Republicans' past advantage on the economy by focusing on policies to help middle class households manage costs.