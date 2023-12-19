Top New Shows (US):
1. Mortal Sin, Dateline NBC
2. Murder in Boston Podcast, HBO and the Boston Globe
3. Amy and T.J. Podcast, iHeartPodcasts
4. Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, iHeartPodcasts
5. The Tucker Carlson Podcast, Tucker Carlson
6. Senses Working Overtime with David Cross, Headgum
7. 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero, Wave Sports + Entertainment
8. Courtside with Courtney, Courtney Shields
9. On Musk with Walter Isaacson, iHeartPodcasts and Kaleidoscope
10. Culture Study Podcast, Anne Helen Petersen
More From Variety
Movies
Review: Emma Stone swings for the fences in bonkers comedy/drama 'Poor Things'
She re-teams with "Favourite" director Yorgos Lanthimos on a Frankenstein comedy.
Nation
Nevada high court upholds sex abuse charges against 'Dances With Wolves' actor Nathan Chasing Horse
The Nevada Supreme Court has denied Nathan Chasing Horse's request to toss a sprawling indictment that accuses the former ''Dances With Wolves'' actor of leading a cult, taking underage wives and sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for decades.
Business
South dominates US population gains as deaths drop
South Carolina and Florida were the two fastest-growing states in the U.S., as the South dominated population gains in 2023, and the U.S. growth rate ticked upward slightly from the depths of the pandemic due to a drop in deaths, according to estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Movies
Review: Zac Efron's best performance yet anchors wrestling biopic 'The Iron Claw'
Director Sean Durkin applies his signature sensibility to this epic melodrama.
Business
Playing live, 'Nutcracker' musicians bring unseen signature to holiday staple
Musicians in a cramped space under a Phoenix stage send up the familiar tones of ''The Nutcracker.'' Overhead, satin-and-glue pointed toes pitter-patter across stage in a performance of the holiday favorite.