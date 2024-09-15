AP Top 25 Takeaways: While trying to escape ACC in court, Florida State falls from top 10 to 0-3

Tired: The Backyard Brawl should be played every year. Wired: The Backyard Brawl should be played every month. Pitt rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to beat West Virginia in another wild installment of one of college football's great rivalries that had been interrupted by realignment. The Panthers and Mountaineers play again next season in Morgantown to cap a four-game series — and then go on break again until 2029. Shame. ... No. 4 Alabama and Jalen Milroe demolished Wisconsin in a rare trip north for the Crimson Tide. Milroe might be the early Heisman Trophy front-runner with eight touchdown passes and six TD runs. Next up: No. 1 Georgia in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 28. ... A week after losing to Northern Illinois from the Mid-American Conference, No. 18 Notre Dame beat Purdue of the Big Ten 66-7, the most points the Fighting Irish have scored in a game since 1977. If ever there was a case for promotion and relegation in college football, give NIU the Boilermakers' spot. ... LSU coach Brian Kelly has implored his team to be better at finishing games after losing the opener to USC. The 16th-ranked Tigers finished off a comeback at South Carolina in a crazy and sloppy affair that didn't necessarily inspire confidence in LSU as an SEC contender. ... Indiana is off to a 3-0 start after the Hoosiers routed UCLA at the Rose Bowl in the Bruins' first Big Ten game. Brash first-year coach Curt Cignetti talked a big game upon arrival at Indiana and has delivered a highly functional team that has outscored its opponents 150-23. ... No. 13 Oklahoma State is 3-0 even though All-American Ollie Gordon has run for just 216 yards and under 4.0 yards per carry. ... The MAC struck again, though Toledo's decisive victory at Mississippi State hardly looked like an upset. Year 1 under Jeff Lebby is looking like a long one for the Bulldogs. ... Missouri All-American Luther Burden III broke out with 117 yards and a TD as the sixth-ranked Tigers beat No. 24 Boston College in the Saturday's only game matching ranked teams.