Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the most intriguing player in the NFL draft.
On the latest episode of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Dane Brugler from The Athletic breaks down the upside and the risk of drafting Tagovailoa, who is coming off a serious hip injury, and which teams might be ready to call his name.
Also joining the AP's Ralph Russo is new Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin, who recruited Tagovailoa to Alabama.
Brugler previews the draft, going deep into Day 2 and 3 sleepers. Kiffin talks about his unusual career path and why Ole Miss was the perfect fit.
