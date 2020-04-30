The first round of the NFL draft was dominated by former blue-chip recruits more so than ever before.
Most of the players selected with first-round picks were either four- or five-star recruits. The evaluation of high school football players is becoming more reliable.
On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Bud Elliott, national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, joins the AP's Ralph Russo to explain why it is becoming less difficult to identify elite talent.
Also, Miami generally gets good grade in recruiting and has had almost as many players drafted in the last 10 years as Clemson. So why has the U consistently struggled on the field?
Plus, how is the pandemic lockdown impacting recruiting?
