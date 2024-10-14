AP Top 25 Extra Points: Nine teams hit midway point 6-0, and five of them are surprises

It took until the fourth quarter for Georgia to put away Mississippi State, and it uncharacteristically gave up more than 30 points for the second time in three games in the 41-31 victory. Now comes a trip to top-ranked Texas, which is averaging 43 points and 495 yards per game and has Quinn Ewers back from injury with a game under his belt. Georgia's Carson Beck will see a very different defense than the one that allowed him a career-high 459 yards passing. The Longhorns lead the SEC and are No. 2 nationally in pass defense.