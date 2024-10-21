AP Top 25 Extra Points: As 4th team to reach No. 1 this season, Oregon's rise is sign of the times

Something magical is happening in Ames, judging by the Cyclones' improbable late comeback to beat UCF 38-35. Rocco Becht didn't have a good passing night, throwing a pick-six and almost another. He stepped it up as a runner and picked up 97 yards. Of his career-high 20 rushes, nine went for first downs and two others went for touchdowns. The Cyclones are off this week. If they beat Texas Tech at home on Nov. 2, they'll be 8-0 for the first time in program history.