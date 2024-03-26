The ongoing drama of college basketball's March Madness in the United States. An incident-packed trip to South Korea for Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani. A match-winning goal at iconic Wembley Stadium in London that thrust Brazil teenager Endrick into the global consciousness.

Associated Press photographers have been there for the biggest stories in sports across the globe over the past week.

For some of the saddest, too, like when second-ranked women's tennis player Aryna Sabalenka played at the Miami Open after the death of a former ice hockey player she dated.

Formula One continued with further scrutiny on Red Bull at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, where the team had to deal with a fire in the car of champion driver Max Verstappen.

Meanwhile, cricket's lucrative Indian Premier League got underway, with Chennai Super Kings opening their title defense by beating Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Over in Paraguay, life-size statues of South American soccer greats Lionel Messi, Pele and Diego Maradona were on show at the CONMEBOL museum on the day of its re-inauguration.

In Texas, Costa Rica players were pelted with drinks and trash after celebrating a goal in CONCACAF Nations League soccer against Honduras. The U.S. won the title, beating Mexico in the final.

