Associated Press photographers were there for all the buzz surrounding Caitlin Clark in the women's NCAA championship game, as well as soccer action in Europe and the Formula One Grand Prix in Japan.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to a second straight title game while helping to bring sellouts and boost TV ratings. In the end, though, it was South Carolina and coach Dawn Staley lifting the trophy.

LeBron James was showcased fist-bumping a young fan in an NBA game against the Washington Wizards, and in baseball Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez went into full stretch to make a leaping catch on a fly ball in a game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Soccer star Kylian Mbappé scored again for Paris Saint-Germain, while Canada women's team enjoyed a penalty shootout win against Brazil in the SheBelieves Cup in the U.S.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was pictured in Japan, winning another F1 race to extend his dominance in the sport.

The selection was curated by Natacha Pisarenko.

