AP sources: Chinese hackers targeted phones of Trump, Vance, people associated with Harris campaign

The FBI has repeatedly warned over the last year about Chinese hacking operations, with Director Chris Wray telling Congress in January that investigators had disrupted a state-sponsored group known as Volt Typhoon. That operation disrupted a botnet of hundreds of U.S.-based small office and home routers owned by private citizens and companies. Their ultimate targets included water treatment plants, the electrical grid and transportation systems across the U.S, with Wray warning that Beijing was positioning itself to disrupt the daily lives of Americans if the United States and China ever go to war.