The Minnesota Lynx are having a busy offseason.

The Lynx are signing Natalie Achonwa and Aerial Powers, people familiar with the deals told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement is allowed until Feb. 1.

Achonwa has played her entire WNBA career in Indiana after getting drafted ninth by the Fever in 2014. She missed that season while recovering from an injury. She's averaged 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in her career.

The 27-year-old Powers only played six games last season because of a hamstring injury. She was averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Washington Mystics before she got hurt.

Powers confirmed her signing to Yahoo Sports, which first reported the move.

"I want to first thank the Washington Mystics, from coach (Mike Thibault) to everybody on the staff for welcoming me with open arms," she said to the website. "I want to thank the fans for supporting me through my injuries. Their support never wavered. I won a championship with that franchise, and I'm extremely grateful. It's the best experience a player can have.

"I also want to thank Monumental Sports, Ted and Zach Leonsis for supporting me. But right now, it's only right that I sign with the Lynx. I'm ready to win another championship. I'm excited to be coached by Cheryl Reeve. I'm excited to bring a championship home to the midwest, where I'm from Detroit."

These move comes a day after the AP confirmed that the Lynx added Kayla McBride to the roster. That deal also can't go through until Monday.

They'll be joining a strong core in Minnesota that includes the past two WNBA Rookies of the Year in Crystal Dangerfield and Napheesa Collier, as well as the league's career leading rebounder, Sylvia Fowles.

The Lynx have won four WNBA championships in the last 10 seasons. They lost in the semifinals of the playoffs last year to Seattle.