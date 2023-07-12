WASHINGTON — AP source: Suspect told prison workers he stabbed Larry Nassar because he made lewd comment watching Wimbledon match.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Sports Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching Wimbledon, AP source says
More from Star Tribune
Sports Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching Wimbledon, AP source says
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune