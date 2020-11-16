The Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no announcement had been made. Trades could not become official until after the league's transaction moratorium ended at noon Eastern on Monday.
The 6-foot-4 Brown, drafted in the second round in 2018, averaged 8.9 points per game this past season for Detroit. The 6-foot-9 Musa was a first-round pick in 2018. He averaged 4.8 points in 40 games last season.
This is Detroit's first offseason under new general manager Troy Weaver, who was hired this year.
ESPN first reported the deal.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
NFL develops 7-point mobility plan for diversity hiring
When the Rooney Rule was adopted by the NFL in 2003, Troy Vincent was in his 12th of 15 seasons as an outstanding defensive back.…
Sports
Bach: Athletes taking vaccine not just 'individual' decision
IOC President Thomas has said during this week's trip to Tokyo that he is "encouraging" all Olympic "participants" and fans to be vaccinated — if one becomes available — if they are going to attend next year's Tokyo Olympics.
Vikings
Tenth time's a charm: Cousins sheds Monday Night jinx, Vikings beat Bears
Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdown passes in beating the mistake-prone Bears 19-13, winning on 'Monday Night Football' for the first time in his career
Vikings
Scoggins: Poised Cousins doesn't shrink under inevitable pressure
Kirk Cousins on Monday was at his best on third down: completing 10 of 11 passes for 149 yards and two TDs against the NFL's No. 1-ranked third-down defense.
Vikings
Vikings special teams have not-so-special game against Bears
Rocky play on coverage and return groups, as well as a poor performance by long snapper Austin Cutting, persisted against the Bears while returner Cordarrelle Patterson tied an NFL record against his former team.